Netherlands approved by US State Department for $150M Hellfire purchase

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced last week that the U.S. State Department approved the sale of Hellfire air-to-ground missiles to the Netherlands.

The potential $150 million deal, with Lockheed Martin Missile as its sole contractor, still requires approval by the U.S. Senate, DSCA said in a press release.

The sale would include 386 AGM-114R2 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, quality assurance testing services, and technical and logistical support.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. This will contribute to its military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” the DSCA announcement said.

AGM-114R2 has a multi-purpose warhead, a range of 11 kilometers, and a semi-active laser homing head. It can be launched from both helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.