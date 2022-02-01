Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier secures $1,4B contract for C-130J support

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for the C-130J mission sustainment support effort.

The award, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on 31 January, was worth $1,4 billion and covered contractor logistics support and sustainment of the C-130J aircraft fleet.

The work, which is is expected to be complete in January 2032, will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, where Lockheed builds the transport planes.

The C-130J is the latest addition to the C-130 fleet and has replaced aging C-130Es and some of the high time C-130Hs.

The C-130J incorporates state-of-the-art technology, which reduces manpower requirements, lowers operating and support costs, and provides life-cycle cost savings over earlier C-130 models. The C-130J-30 is a stretch version, adding 15 feet to the fuselage, increasing usable space in the cargo compartment.

As noted by the company, the C-130J is faster, goes further and holds more compared to legacy platforms, translating to greater power and enhanced capabilities. The C-130J Super Hercules is the most advanced C-130 ever designed, built, flown and maintained, with a truly integrated digital core.