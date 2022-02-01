Tuesday, February 1, 2022
type here...

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier secures $1,4B contract for C-130J support

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Dylan Malyasov

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for the C-130J mission sustainment support effort. 

The award, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on 31 January, was worth $1,4 billion and covered contractor logistics support and sustainment of the C-130J aircraft fleet.

The work, which is is expected to be complete in January 2032, will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, where Lockheed builds the transport planes.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The C-130J is the latest addition to the C-130 fleet and has replaced aging C-130Es and some of the high time C-130Hs.

The C-130J incorporates state-of-the-art technology, which reduces manpower requirements, lowers operating and support costs, and provides life-cycle cost savings over earlier C-130 models. The C-130J-30 is a stretch version, adding 15 feet to the fuselage, increasing usable space in the cargo compartment.

As noted by the company, the C-130J is faster, goes further and holds more compared to legacy platforms, translating to greater power and enhanced capabilities. The C-130J Super Hercules is the most advanced C-130 ever designed, built, flown and maintained, with a truly integrated digital core.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine