Pentagon voices concern over new buildup of Russian troops on Ukrainian border

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby raised concern Monday about a new buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

John Kirby told The Associated Press that Pentagon is monitoring the Ukraine region closely amid reports of Russian deployments.

“We’re aware of public reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine,” Kirby told reporters.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We’re going to continue to consult with allies and partners on this issue… As we’ve said before, any escalatory or aggressive actions would be of great concern to the United States.”

The buildup comes just after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin toured the Black Sea region, stopping in NATO partner states Ukraine and Georgia and alliance full member Romania, to express solidarity and build more support for confronting Russia in the area.

The Politico also released new commercial satellite photos which confirms recent reports that Russia is once again massing troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine after a major buildup this spring.

According to Politico, the new images taken by Maxar Technologies show a buildup of armored units, tanks and self-propelled artillery along with ground troops massing near the Russian town of Yelnya close to the border of Belarus. The units, which began moving in late September from other areas of Russia where they are normally based, include the elite 1st Guards Tank Army.