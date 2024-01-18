Thursday, January 18, 2024
type here...

Norwegia dispersals its F-35 fighter jets

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by the Norwegian Armed Forces

The Norwegian Armed Forces announced that two of its F-35 fighter jets landed on Wednesday at Sola base as part of the dispersal concept of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

This development is in line with the dispersal concept of the Royal Norwegian Air Force, aiming to utilize multiple bases for operational flexibility beyond the primary Ørland base.

“Sola is precisely such a base, which also has some military infrastructure,” stated the Norwegian Armed Forces in an official statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35, highlighted Norway’s partnership in the F-35 program, dating back to the System Development and Demonstration phase. The Norwegian government’s decision to replace the F-16 fleet with the F-35 was made in November 2008. The first F-35A for Norway was unveiled in September 2015 at a formal ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas.

Norway’s strategic plan involves expanding its F-35 fleet to 52 by 2025, with the retirement of all F-16s at that point.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian Soldiers spotted Russia’s new thermobaric rocket launcher

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian Soldiers have spotted a terrifying Russian thermobaric rocket launcher deployed on the eastern front. A reconnaissance unit successfully located the modern TOS-2 flamethrower system,...

Cruise missile debris found in Russia

Aviation

John Cockerill set to buy France’s armored vehicle maker

Army

Eurofighter Typhoon receives one of the world’s most advanced radar

Aviation

Pakistan condemns Iran’s deadly missile attack

Aviation

Bradley fighting vehicle destroys Russia’s most advanced tank

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.