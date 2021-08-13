Friday, August 13, 2021
New Ukrainian robotic vehicles to feature in country’s independence day parade

Ukrainian Army courtesy photo

Ukraine will hold one of its biggest-ever military parades on 24 August as part of its celebrations for 30 years of independence following the Soviet Union’s breakup, and Kyiv is promising to show off a host of new home-grown military vehicles, including new robotic combat vehicles.

The Minister of Defenсe Andrii Taran recently said Ukraine to display latest robotic combat vehicles during an ongoing military parade.

The celebrations will feature RSVK-M Hunter, Ironclad, Camel and Peacekeeper robotic platforms.

Currently, the Ukrainian Army is taking receipt of robotic combat vehicle prototypes in order to prep them ahead of a major company-led evaluation at the Desna Training Center in the Chernihiv region.

Representatives of the companies already presented their vehicles, told about the tactical and technical characteristics and demonstrated the possibilities of using robotic systems.

Ukrainian Army courtesy photo

Photo by Mil.in.ua

Ukrainian Army courtesy photo

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

