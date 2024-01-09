Lockheed Martin receives $312M for submarine electronic warfare system

Lockheed Martin Corp., Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier, has been awarded a $312 million modification to a previously awarded indefinite-contract for submarine electronic warfare advancements.

This award is intended to exercise options for the design, qualification testing, and production of the submarine electronic warfare system known as AN/BLQ-10, intended for Technical Insertion 20, 22, and 24.

The designated work is slated to be performed exclusively in Syracuse, New York, with an anticipated completion date set for February 2029.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The AN/BLQ-10 serves as a critical asset, providing autonomous detection, classification, localization, and identification of potentially adversarial radar and communications signals while deployed at sea.

Designed to bolster the capabilities of various submarine classes, including Virginia-, Los Angeles-, and Seawolf-class fast-attack submarines, along with Ohio-class conventional guided-missile submarines, and the future Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarines, the AN/BLQ-10 ensures enhanced surveillance and threat assessment. It’s noteworthy that this system is not intended for existing Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines.

Functioning by processing signals obtained from the submarine’s imaging mast or periscope during periscope-depth operations, the AN/BLQ-10 offers vital threat warnings to mitigate the risk of detection and potential collisions. Additionally, it aids in target identification, enabling precise target prosecution while supporting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) efforts to bolster fleet and battle group operations.

The AN/BLQ-10 integrates modular, interoperable systems adhering to open standards with published interfaces, facilitating adaptability and efficiency in evolving naval warfare scenarios.