Russian tanks upgrade to counter Ukrainian FPV drones

By Dylan Malyasov
Russian troops have initiated the installation of a new electronic warfare system on their tanks to counter the active deployment of FPV (First Person View) drones by Ukrainian forces.

In recent battlefield encounters, modified tanks equipped with “cope cages” protective screens and a new electronic warfare station featuring eight cylindrical antennas have become increasingly prevalent. These new massive EW complexes are being carried out on tanks such as the T-90M and T-72B3 directly in field workshops near the front lines.

This new generation of electronic warfare systems aims to shield tanks from Ukrainian drone attacks and disrupt all possible communication frequencies surrounding the tank. This creates a protective dome, preventing precise targeting by FPV drones.

Currently, there is limited information available regarding the origin and manufacturer of this new system.

Some sources claim that the new electronic warfare system detects drones at distances of up to 1.5 kilometers and disables them within a range of up to 1 kilometer. It is designed to jam drones with a total power output of 800-1200 watts.

However, real combat experience has already revealed the system’s shortcomings, as evidenced by the destruction of one of Russia’s modern tanks, the T-90M, despite being equipped with such an electronic warfare station.

