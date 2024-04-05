Friday, April 5, 2024
Close-up photo shows Russia's new Armata tanks in training

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram

A recent photo, which began circulating on social media in the past week, provides a close-up glimpse of Russia’s next-generation T-14 Armata main battle tanks during training exercises at a range.

The image circulated for days on social media, causing considerable debate within the open-source intelligence community and sparking speculation about their deployment and capabilities.

The timing of the photo’s emergence raises questions, hinting at a potential deliberate ‘leak’ amid the ongoing scandal surrounding the Armata tank. It’s speculated that Russia’s defense industry may be attempting to mitigate the fallout from recent controversies surrounding the tank’s uncertain future.

Last month, Sergey Chemezov, head of the Russian defense conglomerate Rostec, confirmed that the T-14 Armata tank has not been deployed in the war in Ukraine. He cited the tank’s exorbitant cost as a deterrent, highlighting the preference for more cost-effective options like the T-90 tanks.

While the Armata boasts advanced functionality surpassing existing tanks, its prohibitive expense has hindered immediate deployment. Chemezov emphasized the military’s prioritization of cost-effective solutions, redirecting funds toward the development of newer tank models.

Despite earlier claims in Russian propaganda suggesting the Armata’s active participation in combat operations, concrete evidence supporting these assertions remains elusive. The tank’s purported fielding in 2022 has yet to materialize, casting doubts on its battlefield readiness and operational effectiveness.

The T-14 Armata remains a subject of intense speculation, touted as “the best killing system on the planet” by Russian officials. However, uncertainties persist regarding its actual combat role and deployment status, leaving its true capabilities shrouded in ambiguity.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

