Lithuania awards contract to Saab for RBS-70 missiles

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab announced on Tuesday that it has signed a four-year contract with the Lithuanian Defence Materiel Agency, which will allow the customer to place orders for RBS-70 missiles until 2026.

According to a press release from Saab, a first purchase within the new contract has also been placed, with an order value of EUR 45 million. Deliveries will take place 2023-2024.

The order includes missiles for Saab’s ground-based air defense system RBS-70, which Lithuania has been a user of since 2004.

“Our best-in-class short range air defence missiles delivers a tactical advantage. The recent contract will further strengthen Lithuania’s air defence capability through the RBS 70 system and its high performance missiles,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Lithuanian military noted that the Ministry of National Defense has signed a contract with Sweden’s SAAB Dynamics AB on acquisition of Bolide and MK-2 type guided missiles for RBS-70 short-range anti-aircraft defense system.

RBS-70 systems are used by the Lithuanian Air Defence Battalion. The short-range system was picked for its undemanding operation, mobility and being completely mechanical and electromagnetic interference-proof.

The MK-2 altitude and distance range up to 4 km and 7km respectively, missiles are used by a number of other NATO allies. The Bolide missiles are an advanced version of the MK-2, the improved engine adds speed and maneuver, as well as expands the altitude and distance parameters.