Lithuania buys more G36 assault rifles from Germany

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense is acquiring new G36 assault rifles for the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union.

The value of this procurement is approximately 3.5 million euros ($3.7 million).

Manufactured by the German company “Heckler & Koch GmbH,” the G36 rifle is among the most advanced automatic rifles currently in use by Lithuanian service. Lightweight, reliable, and ergonomic, it serves as the primary firearm for the Lithuanian Armed Forces and is also utilized by armed forces in Germany, Spain, the United States, and other countries.

The Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union plays a significant role in national defense. During peacetime, combat riflemen units are assigned to Lithuanian Army units, participating in joint exercises and preparations for armed defense. Additionally, the LRU forms command resistance units, which, following a regional principle, are included in mobilization exercises such as “Perkunas Bastion.”

As the role of the LRU in national defense continues to grow, ensuring proper equipment for riflemen is a priority. In recent years, acquisitions have included automatic rifles, ammunition, thermal imagers, unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic vests, helmets, backpacks, equipment, and field uniforms. A budget of 5 million euros is allocated for the continuous training of combat riflemen, ensuring better equipment for combat riflemen units and command resistance units of the LRU.

The Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union unites more than 14,000 patriotic citizens of the Republic of Lithuania. To strengthen the LRU as a pillar of defense power, increased funding is allocated to the organization. Since 2020, funding for the LRU has increased more than sixfold, from 2.04 million euros in 2020 to 13.6 million euros in 2024.

On March 13, the Government approved the draft strategy for the activities of the LRU. Covering the period from 2024 to 2035, the strategy outlines three key directions for LRU activities: strengthening and expanding the union, enhancing the LRU’s contribution to strengthening national defense, crisis management and civilian security, and increasing societal resilience and resistance.