Leonardo and KNDS announce advanced tank proposal for Italian Army

Italian Leonardo and German-based KNDS have solidified an agreement to jointly execute the forthcoming Main Battle Tank (MBT) procurement program centered on the Leopard 2A8 solution.

The KNDS’s press release revealed that this collaborative venture will see the two entities working hand-in-hand on the development, manufacturing, and maintenance of the Leopard 2A8 solution tailored for the Italian Army, encompassing support platforms.

The strategic alliance between Leonardo and KNDS is geared towards fostering expanded production and developmental capabilities within Italy. The intent is to leverage these capabilities for future European endeavors and global export initiatives, underscoring a commitment to bolstering the region’s defense infrastructure.

Amidst this collaboration, the Italian Ministry of Defence remains deeply engaged in fortifying its Land Forces through two pivotal programs. Firstly, there’s the substantial endeavor of acquiring the Leopard MBT, alongside requisite support vehicles. Secondly, a parallel initiative named AICS, aimed at the induction of new Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) along with integrated combat support systems, signifies the comprehensive modernization drive underway within the Italian defense landscape.