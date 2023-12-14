Thursday, December 14, 2023
type here...

Leonardo and KNDS announce advanced tank proposal for Italian Army

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Italian Leonardo and German-based KNDS have solidified an agreement to jointly execute the forthcoming Main Battle Tank (MBT) procurement program centered on the Leopard 2A8 solution.

The KNDS’s press release revealed that this collaborative venture will see the two entities working hand-in-hand on the development, manufacturing, and maintenance of the Leopard 2A8 solution tailored for the Italian Army, encompassing support platforms.

The strategic alliance between Leonardo and KNDS is geared towards fostering expanded production and developmental capabilities within Italy. The intent is to leverage these capabilities for future European endeavors and global export initiatives, underscoring a commitment to bolstering the region’s defense infrastructure.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Amidst this collaboration, the Italian Ministry of Defence remains deeply engaged in fortifying its Land Forces through two pivotal programs. Firstly, there’s the substantial endeavor of acquiring the Leopard MBT, alongside requisite support vehicles. Secondly, a parallel initiative named AICS, aimed at the induction of new Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) along with integrated combat support systems, signifies the comprehensive modernization drive underway within the Italian defense landscape.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Satellite images indicate China’s ongoing encroachment in Bhutan

Dylan Malyasov -
Analyst John Pollock's recent observations highlight China's ongoing construction of settlements along the contested border with Bhutan, stirring increased tensions in the Himalayan region. Pollock...

Serbia to supply 155mm wheeled howitzers to mystery customer

Army

Iran unveils new air-launched ballistic missile

Aviation

Ukrainian Soldiers commend Leopard-1 tanks in battle

Army

Russian Army receives new batch of BMP-2M fighting vehicles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.