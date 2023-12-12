Kalashnikov delivers batch of AK-12 rifles under additional contract

Russian company Kalashnikov, the maker of the prolific assault rifle, announced that it had fulfilled the delivery of a batch of AK-12 rifles as part of an additional contract.

In an official announcement, the company disclosed that compared to the previous year, the quantity of AK-12 rifles delivered has nearly doubled.

In November of this year, Kalashnikov finalized the production of AK-12 rifles within the framework of a three-year contract. Alan Lushnikov, the president of the concern, disclosed this information during a press conference in honor of the International Day of Military Journalists.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The AK-12 project, initiated in 2011 by the IZHMASH factory (which later became part of the Kalashnikov Concern as a private venture), was launched to participate in the “Ratnik” trials organized by the Russian army. This endeavor aimed to enhance the weaponry in line with the evolving needs and advancements in modern warfare strategies.

The 5.45mm Kalashnikov AK-12 rifle stands as the most contemporary individual automatic firearm in the Russian Armed Forces.

As noted by the company, distinguished from its predecessors, this model boasts enhanced precision and accuracy, improved ergonomics, and readiness for round-the-clock application.