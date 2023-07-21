John Cockerill to refurbish M113 vehicles for Ukraine

The Belgian government has entrusted John Cockerill with the refurbishment of several M113 armored personnel carriers that will soon be supplied to Ukraine by the Belgian Ministry of Defense, according to a company news release.

“Through its technological expertise in defense, John Cockerill is proud to support Belgium in its commitment alongside the Ukrainian forces,” the news release says.

The M113 is a tracked troop carrier. This lightweight vehicle is well suited to the needs of the Ukrainian army.

“Our teams are proud to be putting their know-how and expertise to work on this major project for democracy,” the company said.

The M113 is one of the most popular armored personnel carriers in the world. The development of the M113 started in 1956 with the goal of providing a lightweight tracked armored vehicle for infantry units in the U.S. army.

The long-serving M113 tracked vehicle will help Ukraine to repel a renewed military offensive by Russia.