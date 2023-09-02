Japan shows interest in Turkish-made kamikaze drones

Turkey’s Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc., also known by its Turkish acronym STM, has confirmed that Japan is showing in quad-copter-type series loitering munitions.

STM’s General Manager Özgür Güleryüz has said that Japan already requested the Karguloitering munition system, also known as kamikaze drones.

“Japan has requested Kargu. We’ve shown Kargu several times at exhibitions in Japan,” Güleryüz said, adding that “Our systems have proven themselves both in the field and in tests.”

Güleryüz noted that the company exported Kargu drones to more than 10 countries.

STM introduced the first generation Kargu in 2017 and the Turkish military first began receiving small numbers of the improved Kargu-2 variant last year.

The Kargu is a rotary-wing attack drone loitering munition system designed for anti-terrorist operations and asymmetric warfare.

The attack drone system contains a rotary-wing combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), a ground control unit, and UAV recharging station components.

The 7kg drone measures 600mm long, 600mm wide, and 430mm high. Kargu has indigenous national embedded hardware and software, 10x optical zoom, built-in artificial intelligence (AI), two-axis stabilized indigenous pod, and a user-friendly ground control unit interface.