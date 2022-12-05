Italian armored vehicle saves Ukrainian Soldiers’ lives

Italian-made MLS Shield protected vehicle saved a minimum of eleven Ukrainian Soldiers, according to former Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko.

MLS Shield was hit by a mortar mine and crew with troops were wounded but no one was killed, demonstrating the highest protection level offered by the 4×4 armored vehicle.

“Venom” [proper name of armored vehicle] carrying out the entire crew, saving 11 soldiers. And now he, tattered from the hit of a mine, with torn seams and no bulletproof glass, is back in the yard of our office.” he said on Facebook.

The MLS Shield is a midweight protected vehicle designed and manufactured by the Italian Tekne company. It is a 4×4 light tactical armored vehicle based on Ford chassis with the engine at the front, crew in the middle, and troops compartment at the rear.

The vehicle is able to accommodate up to 10 military personnel including one driver, commander, and gunner. The vehicle has a combat weight of 15,000 kg with a maximum payload of 3,500 kg.

The hull of the MLS Shield provides protection FB7 level according to EN1063 against the firing of small arms 5.56×45 armor-piercing rounds as well as 7.62×51 FMJ lead core threats.

In mid-Jul, Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko bought a batch of MLS Shield armored vehicles for Ukrainian troops.