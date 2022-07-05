Ukrainian Soldiers to get new armoured vehicles from Volunteers

Ukrainian Volunteers received an export license from Italy for the purchase of new armored vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Citing a report from Yuriy Biryukov, Militarnyi reported that Ukrainian Soldiers could receive a batch of the first 11 MLS SHIELD armoured vehicles designed and manufactured by TEKNE, in Italy.

As noted by the company, MLS SHIELD is a midweight tactical wheeled armoured vehicle with a high level of built-in blast protection combined with ballistic protection that can be scaled to match the operating environment.

The vehicle has an overall length of 6.1m, width of 2.5m and a height of 2.6m. The curb weight is 11,500kg and the gross vehicle weight rating is 15,000kg.

The MLS SHIELD can accommodate ten people (including driver and commander), 2 seats in front + 6/8 seats on the rear. The vehicle is fitted with two doors on either side and rear ramp door.

Max range 500 km. up to 360Hp turbo diesel engine with 6-speed automatic transmission.