US and UK navies repel largest Houthi attack

The U.S. Central Command announced on Wednesday that on Jan. 9, at approximately 9:15 p.m. (Sanaa time), the Houthis launched a complex attack involving Iranian-designed kamikaze drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and a ballistic missile from their Yemeni stronghold toward the Southern Red Sea, targeting international shipping lanes bustling with merchant vessels.

The audacious attack, comprising eighteen “one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles” (OWA UAV)s, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and a singular anti-ship ballistic missile, was swiftly shot down thanks to a coordinated effort by F/A-18s from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Mason (DDG 87), and the United Kingdom’s HMS Diamond (D34). Notably, this marks the 26th assault on commercial shipping lanes by the Houthis since November 19.

Preceding this attempted assault, on January 3, a coalition of 14 countries, including the U.S., issued a unified warning to the Houthis, clearly stating that they would bear the responsibility for any continuing threats to lives, global economy, or the free flow of commerce through the region’s vital waterways.

The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond played a pivotal role in countering the aggression, successfully eliminating multiple attack drones utilizing its guns and Sea Viper surface-to-air missiles within the Southern Red Sea. Collaborating closely with American warships, HMS Diamond engaged and neutralized Iranian-supplied attack drones throughout the night, ensuring the safety and security of the region’s maritime passage.