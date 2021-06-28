Monday, June 28, 2021
India says it successfully test-fired next-gen nuclear ballistic missile

NewsArmyMissiles & Bombs
By Min Cheol Gu
The Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation, better known as DRDO, announced that it successfully test-fired the Agni P surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads up to about 2,000 km.

“Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km,” a DRDO statement said. The test was conducted from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, Balasore, at 10.55 a.m.

Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile, the statement said adding, “The missile followed text book trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy.”

Congratulating DRDO, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Many advanced technologies including composites, propulsion systems, innovative guidance and control mechanisms and state-of-the-art navigation systems have been introduced. The Agni-P missile would further strengthen India’s credible deterrence capabilities,” Mr. Singh said on Twitter.

Explaining the differences from the earlier Agni class of missiles, a DRDO official said Agni-P has improved parameters including maneuvering and accuracy. “There is a complete technology upgrade in every way.”

Canisterisation of missiles reduces the time required to launch the missile while improving its storage and mobility, one defense official explained. a DRDO official said.

