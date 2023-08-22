Hungary receives first Leopard 2A7HU tanks

Hungary has reportedly received the first Leopard 2A7HU main battle tank from Germany.

The advanced version of the Leopard 2A7 tank was spotted on a tractor-trailer in Hungary on Monday.

The new configuration of the tank is equipped with a new Fire Control System, Remote Weapon Station, Commander’s Sight and reinforced roof protection.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In 2018 Hungary ordered a total of 44 Leopard 2A7 tanks and additional 12 Leopard 2A4s from existing Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) stocks to the Hungarian Defense Forces for training purposes. as part of an effort to replace its Soviet-era arms. The Leopard 2 tanks in their newest configuration, dubbed 2A7HU, are slated to replace Russian-made T-72s.

#Hungary: The first new Leopard 2A7HU arrived in Hungary today. The tank received a new Fire Control System, Remote Weapon Station, Commander’s Sight and reinforced roof protection. In total, Hungary has ordered 44 Leopard 2A7HU tanks and 12 second-hand Leopard 2A4 tanks for… pic.twitter.com/LId7fEOkYz — (@praisethesteph) August 22, 2023

The Hungarian Army aims to achieve a NATO-interoperable heavy brigade combining the modern Germany-made Lynx, Leopard 2, and support elements, including 4×4 vehicles equipped with anti-tank guided missile systems.