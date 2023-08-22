Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Hungary receives first Leopard 2A7HU tanks

By Colton Jones
Image by lhsn.hu

Hungary has reportedly received the first Leopard 2A7HU main battle tank from Germany.

The advanced version of the Leopard 2A7 tank was spotted on a tractor-trailer in Hungary on Monday.

The new configuration of the tank is equipped with a new Fire Control System, Remote Weapon Station, Commander’s Sight and reinforced roof protection.

In 2018 Hungary ordered a total of 44 Leopard 2A7 tanks and additional 12 Leopard 2A4s from existing Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) stocks to the Hungarian Defense Forces for training purposes. as part of an effort to replace its Soviet-era arms. The Leopard 2 tanks in their newest configuration, dubbed 2A7HU, are slated to replace Russian-made T-72s.

The Hungarian Army aims to achieve a NATO-interoperable heavy brigade combining the modern Germany-made Lynx, Leopard 2, and support elements, including 4×4 vehicles equipped with anti-tank guided missile systems.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

