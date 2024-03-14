North Korea unveils mystery tanks in military drills

North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, recently conducted tank maneuvers led by the Unified Forces Tank Corps of the People’s Army, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The exercises aimed to rigorously assess the combat capabilities of armored forces and familiarize them with tactical maneuvers to fulfill various strategic objectives.

During these maneuvers, North Korea unveiled its latest generation of tanks, marking their operational debut. Notably, these “new-type” main battle tanks (MBTs) showcase external design elements reminiscent of modern Russian main battle tanks. The incorporation of fixtures associated with passive and active self-protection systems further underscores the tank’s advanced features.

The design of the North Korean tank bears striking similarities to the Russian-produced Armata T-14, with parallels observed in both external appearance and functionality. Notably, photographs of the tank closely resemble those from military parades in Moscow in 2019 and 2020, indicating potential inspiration or emulation of Russian design concepts.



