Sunday, October 2, 2022
type here...

Germany, Norway, and Denmark to buy and deliver Slovakian howitzers to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Jacob Bradford

Slovakian Defense Minister Jaro Nad has reported that Germany, Norway and Denmark have made the decision to buy and deliver Slovakian-made 155mm Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

“Just signed an agreement with Denmark, Germany🇩🇪 Norway🇸🇯 who will fund the production of 16 state-of-art Zuzana-2 howitzers for Ukraine worth 92 million euros,” Nad tweeted.

The Zuzana-2 artillery systems are intended to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Zuzana 2 is a wheeled 155mm self-propelled howitzer developed and manufactured by the Slovak Company Konstrukta – Defence. The gun system is mounted on a TATRA 8×8 special chassis. The chassis offers enhanced mobility and long-range.

The main armament is 155mm/52 calibre gun, which is 8.2m-long and weighs 1,894kg. It can fire six 155mm Nato projectiles per minute in automatic mode and two rounds per minute in manual mode. It offers a minimum firing range of 5km and a maximum range of 41km with ERFB-BB shells.

The artillery system features both direct and indirect firing capabilities and can carry up to 40 ready-to-fire projectiles and 40 powder charges in the conveyers.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine