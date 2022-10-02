Germany, Norway, and Denmark to buy and deliver Slovakian howitzers to Ukraine

Slovakian Defense Minister Jaro Nad has reported that Germany, Norway and Denmark have made the decision to buy and deliver Slovakian-made 155mm Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

“Just signed an agreement with Denmark, Germany🇩🇪 Norway🇸🇯 who will fund the production of 16 state-of-art Zuzana-2 howitzers for Ukraine worth 92 million euros,” Nad tweeted.

The Zuzana-2 artillery systems are intended to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

The Zuzana 2 is a wheeled 155mm self-propelled howitzer developed and manufactured by the Slovak Company Konstrukta – Defence. The gun system is mounted on a TATRA 8×8 special chassis. The chassis offers enhanced mobility and long-range.

The main armament is 155mm/52 calibre gun, which is 8.2m-long and weighs 1,894kg. It can fire six 155mm Nato projectiles per minute in automatic mode and two rounds per minute in manual mode. It offers a minimum firing range of 5km and a maximum range of 41km with ERFB-BB shells.

The artillery system features both direct and indirect firing capabilities and can carry up to 40 ready-to-fire projectiles and 40 powder charges in the conveyers.