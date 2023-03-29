Germany buys more PzH 2000 howitzers to refill stock sent to Ukraine

Germany to restock Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) self-propelled howitzer that Berlin sent to Ukraine, the German Ministry of Defense said.

In a release Wednesday, Ministry said the Bundestag’s Budget Committee has approved the purchase of ten PzH 2000 howitzers to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine.

The order value for the new self-propelled howitzers is 184 million euros ($199 million), so parliament must approve the investment. All procurement contracts worth over €25 million must be submitted to the Budget Committee for approval.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Because the German armed forces have handed over howitzers from their stocks to Ukraine, the new guns are now being financed as part of the upgrading initiative. Ukraine has received 14 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers donated by the German government.

The PzH 2000 is a track self-propelled howitzer compatible with standard NATO 155 mm ammunition. It entered service in 1998 and boasts an effective firing range of 54 km.

The new howitzers will be delivered to the troops in 2025 and 2026.

Editor’s Note: The story has been corrected to note that Ukraine has received 14 PzH 2000s from Germany.