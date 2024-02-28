Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...

German frigate intercepts Houthi drones in Red Sea

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

German Navy’s Sachsen-class frigate Hessen (F221) made headlines today as it successfully intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Yemeni-based Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

According to reports from the German news agency DPA, the UAVs were identified as Iranian-funded one-way attack (OWA) drones, commonly known as suicide drones, and were intercepted by the frigate.

This interception marks the first active involvement of the German frigate Hessen since its deployment to the Red Sea as part of coalition forces. The German Navy’s F124 Sachsen-class frigate F221 Hessen recently entered the Red Sea after transiting the Suez Canal on February 24, 2024.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Bundeswehr announced the ship’s arrival via the social media platform “X” (formerly Twitter) on February 25, 2024. Its deployment is in support of the EU-organized operation “Aspides,” aimed at safeguarding shipping in the region against missile threats posed by Houthi military forces based in Yemen.

Operation Aspides, led by Greece and Italy, is the latest EU counter-piracy initiative designed to protect commercial vessels navigating the south Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russians test captured Bradley fighting vehicle

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian military forces have conducted weapons testing on a captured Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) obtained in Ukraine. The testing aimed to identify vulnerabilities and...

Ukraine unveils Stryker wheeled armored vehicles

Army

Raytheon completes first flight test for new AMRAAM-ER

Aviation

Venezuela receives Iranian-made Peykaap missile boats

Maritime Security

Ukrainian Army loses ground due to severe gap in ammunition

Army

Russian soldiers surprised by Humvee’s armor protection level

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.