French frigate intercepts threatening drones from Yemen

The French military reported that a French frigate successfully intercepted and neutralized two approaching drones in the Red Sea, originating from the coast of Yemen.

The general staff detailed that the FREMM frigate Languedoc (D653), stationed in the Red Sea, executed the interception and destruction of these identified threats late Saturday, according to a press release.

Both interceptions occurred at 20:30 GMT and 22:30 GMT, approximately 110 kilometers (68 miles) away from the Yemeni coastline, the statement confirmed.

Highlighting the trajectory of the drones, the French navy emphasized that these unmanned vehicles were on a direct course toward the Languedoc, originating from Hodeida, a Yemeni port city under the control of Houthi rebels.

However, the official statement did not explicitly indicate whether the French navy assessed the frigate as the primary target of the intercepted drones.