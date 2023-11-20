France test-launches M51.3 unarmed nuclear missile

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu expressed immense satisfaction following the successful qualification test on November 18, 2023, of the new M51.3 unarmed nuclear ballistic missile.

The test, conducted by the General Directorate of Armament from the Landes site of DGA Missile Testing, marks a significant evolution in the missile’s capabilities, ensuring the sustained credibility of France’s oceanic deterrence for decades to come.

Lecornu conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the men and women of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies Commission (CEA), and the industrial partners whose efforts culminated in this achievement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Throughout its flight phase, the missile was meticulously tracked by DGA’s testing facilities. Its designated impact zone lies in the North Atlantic, several hundred kilometers away from any coastline. This nuclear-free test rigorously adheres to France’s international commitments.

[#Dissuasion] Tir d’essai réussi pour le missile #M51 La DGA a coordonné et de conduit avec succès un tir d’essai de missile M51 sans charge militaire depuis son site de Biscarrosse. Il s’agissait du 1er tir d’un missile #M51 en version M51.3.#NotreDéfense @Armees_Gouv pic.twitter.com/pqZy2LJLxD — Direction générale de l’armement (@DGA) November 18, 2023

The M51, an intercontinental multiple-warhead missile, surpasses the capabilities of its predecessor, the M45, ensuring the enduring credibility of France’s oceanic deterrence in an evolving strategic context. Eventually, it will equip all 4 SNLE submarines of the Le Triomphant class.

Weighing approximately 54 tonnes, its enhanced penetration capabilities against adversarial defenses and heightened nuclear safety add to its significance. Moreover, its precision benefits from stellar realignment capabilities.

The program’s strategy revolves around incrementally evolving the missile, ensuring it meets evolving needs while maintaining industrial proficiency. Presently, the M51 manifests in two versions, M51.1 and M51.2, with efforts ongoing for the third version, M51.3, initiated back in 2014.