Chinese warplanes and vessels cross Taiwan Strait median line

China’s Y-8Q anti-submarine aircraft

In a recent escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan detected the presence of 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and four People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels near its airspace and territorial waters by 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Thursday.

The Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces were quick to respond, closely monitoring the situation and taking immediate action to safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty and security. In response to this provocative move by the PLA, the ROC deployed a range of assets, including Combat Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems.

Of particular concern was that two of the detected aircraft, identified as a BZK-005 UAV RECCE and a Y-8 ASW, had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the southwest Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) of Taiwan.

The situation underscores the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and the Chinese mainland.

Taiwan remains vigilant and prepared to respond to any further provocations in the region, emphasizing its commitment to defending its territorial integrity and the safety of its people. This incident serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics and security challenges in the Taiwan Strait.

Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues. He has covered the US and Japan bilateral exercises for several years.

