China proposes Y-20 transport plane to Nigeria

NewsAviation
By Daisuke Sato
Photo by Liu Yinghua

China has offered Nigeria the Y-20 Kunpeng transport aircraft, colloquially known as the “Chubby Girl.”

According to the Nigerian Defense News, the Y-20E is the largest military aircraft produced by China, showcased to Nigeria’s Defense Minister Mohammed Badar Abubakar during a diplomatic visit to Beijing in November 2023.

Revealed to the world for the first time at the Dubai Air Show in December 2023, the Y-20 serves as China’s counterpart to the American C-17 Globemaster. While Nigeria currently relies on the C-130 Hercules as its primary tactical airlifter, the introduction of the Y-20E will grant the country genuine strategic airlift capabilities.

China’s first domestically developed heavy airlifter, the Y-20, commenced development in the mid-2000s, took its inaugural flight in 2013, and entered active service in 2016. Although the exact number in service remains undisclosed, estimates suggest a fleet of at least 60 aircraft.

Measuring approximately 150 feet in length, 50 feet in height, with a wingspan of 160 feet, and boasting a range close to 5,000 miles, the Y-20 offers a versatile platform for various military and humanitarian operations.

Y-20’s functionalities encompass airborne command-and-control, logistics and airdrops, aerial refueling, strategic reconnaissance, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as outlined in the Pentagon’s recent report on the Chinese military.

Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues. He has covered the US and Japan bilateral exercises for several years.

