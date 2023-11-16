Thursday, November 16, 2023
Bundeswehr procures new DM22 mines as replacement for Ukraine transfers

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by the Federal Ministry of Defence

In a move to replace mines sent to Ukraine, the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology, and Utilization of the German Armed Forces (BAAINBw) has secured a supply of 2,600 Panzerabwehrrichtmine Deutsches Modell 22 (PARM DM22) anti-tank mines, with the potential for an additional 10,000 systems.

The President of the Procurement Office of the Bundeswehr, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, signed the corresponding framework agreement today. The German Bundestag’s Budget Committee had previously approved the initiative, amounting to approximately 68 million euros in total.

The DM22 anti-tank directional mine comprises a mounting platform, essentially a tripod, with an attached rocket-propelled grenade launcher. Once triggered, the shaped charge projectile is launched.

The agreement outlines the fixed allocation and immediate acquisition of the initial 2,600 directional mines from the budget allocation. Furthermore, the agreement with TDW GmbH, a subsidiary of MBDA Deutschland GmbH, allows for orders of up to an additional 10,000 PARM DM22 in batches of 1,000 units each.

Mounted on a tripod, the directional mine is deployed against combat tanks and armored fighting vehicles.

The current procurement quantity is solely intended as a replenishment for transferred assets to Ukraine and involves several technical modifications that require a requalification of the DM22.

A first batch is slated for production starting in 2025, with initial serial deliveries expected to be available to the armed forces by 2026.

