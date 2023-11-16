Bundeswehr procures new DM22 mines as replacement for Ukraine transfers

In a move to replace mines sent to Ukraine, the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology, and Utilization of the German Armed Forces (BAAINBw) has secured a supply of 2,600 Panzerabwehrrichtmine Deutsches Modell 22 (PARM DM22) anti-tank mines, with the potential for an additional 10,000 systems.

The President of the Procurement Office of the Bundeswehr, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, signed the corresponding framework agreement today. The German Bundestag’s Budget Committee had previously approved the initiative, amounting to approximately 68 million euros in total.

The DM22 anti-tank directional mine comprises a mounting platform, essentially a tripod, with an attached rocket-propelled grenade launcher. Once triggered, the shaped charge projectile is launched.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The agreement outlines the fixed allocation and immediate acquisition of the initial 2,600 directional mines from the budget allocation. Furthermore, the agreement with TDW GmbH, a subsidiary of MBDA Deutschland GmbH, allows for orders of up to an additional 10,000 PARM DM22 in batches of 1,000 units each.

Mounted on a tripod, the directional mine is deployed against combat tanks and armored fighting vehicles.

The current procurement quantity is solely intended as a replenishment for transferred assets to Ukraine and involves several technical modifications that require a requalification of the DM22.

A first batch is slated for production starting in 2025, with initial serial deliveries expected to be available to the armed forces by 2026.