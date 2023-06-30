Friday, June 30, 2023
Brazil rejects Ukrainian requests to supply armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov


Brazil has rejected Ukraine’s requests to supply 450 Guarani armored personnel carriers.

According to infodefensa.com, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) has rejected the request of the Ukrainian government, which was sent in April this year.

The request, which was sent to the Brazilian Ministry of Defense, stated that the vehicles would be used to evacuate civilians and wounded soldiers from conflict zones.

Ukraine was interested in the ambulance variant of the Guarani platform, which is currently being developed by Iveco Defence Vehicles Brazil (IDV Brazil) in partnership with the Brazilian Army.

Brasil’s 20t Guarani, also known as VBR-MR (or Viatura Blindada de Reconhecimento—Média Sobre Rodas in Portuguese, and loosely translated to English as Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle on Wheels), is a family of 6×6 armoured, amphibious vehicles, developed jointly by Iveco Defence Vehicles and the Brazilian Army following the contract signed in 2009.

More than 500 units have been produced so far for a range of different End Users.

