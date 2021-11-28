Iveco delivers 500th Guarani armoured vehicle to Brazilian Army

Iveco Defence Vehicles announced Thursday that it, along with the brand’s first non-European armored vehicle plant in Sete Lagoas, has delivered the 500th Guarani VBTP-MR 6×6 armoured vehicle to the Brazilian Army.

“In 2013, the brand’s first non-European armored vehicle plant, located in Sete Lagoas, was inaugurated and, in 2014, the first 86 Guarani units were delivered,” Iveco said in a statement. “Today, seven years later, Iveco Defence Vehicles is honored to deliver the 500th unit of the Guarani to the Exército Brasileiro.”

As noted by the company, the official ceremony to celebrate this important occasion took place at the Iveco Defence Vehicles plant in Sete Lagoas. The event was attended by brand executives, civil and military authorities, including the Army Commander, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira. Another milestone celebrated today was the symbolic delivery of the 31 LMV-BR 4X4 units, thus ending the contract for the acquisition of the 1st lot (32 units) of the new “Viatura Blindada Multitarefa, Leve de Rodas” (VBMT-LR 4×4).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The company says the partnership between Iveco Defence Vehicles and the Brazilian Army contributes to the growth of the national defense industry and strengthens the strategic development of the Brazilian Ground Forces.

Guarani Project The Guarani Project was conceived by the Brazilian Army’s Science, Technology and Innovation System in partnership with Iveco Defence Vehicles. With an estimated duration of 20 years, it includes more than 1,500 vehicles. A few dozen units of the Guarani 6×6 have already been exported to other countries.