Thursday, August 31, 2023
type here...

BAE Systems will build and repair L119 howitzers in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Courtesy photo

U.K. aerospace giant BAE Systems will open a howitzer plant in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to a press release, following the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with BAE Systems’ CEO Charles Woodburn to open a representative office of BAE Systems in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and BAE Systems CEO signed a Framework Agreement on Cooperation on the repair, spare parts and production of new L119 howitzers.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and BAE boss Charles Woodburn signed an agreement on cooperation in localizing BAE Systems’ arms production in Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Roman Mashovets, Deputy Minister of Defense Volodymyr Havrylov and Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Serhiy Boyev.

Britain’s biggest arms maker will build and repair L119 towed 105mm light howitzers for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at new facilities in Ukraine.

The L119 Light Gun is a lightweight gun/howitzer capable of providing either direct fire support at armored vehicles or buildings or indirect fire supporting the combat arms at ranges over 10 km.

While primarily towed into position by a suitable vehicle, it can also be carried as a sling load underneath a helicopter for more rapid deployment or emplacement into difficult-to-access areas where a vehicle may not be able to travel.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia sends troops into battle on the backs of horses

Dylan Malyasov -
The Russian army still sends troops into battle on the backs of four-legged creatures. Local media reported that Russians now use their horses to transport weapons...

Ukraine drone attack hits military air base deep inside Russia

Aviation

Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian radar system with precision strike

Army

Russia develops new rocket launcher

Army

Russian Mi-28 helicopter shoots down kamikaze drone

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog