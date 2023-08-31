BAE Systems will build and repair L119 howitzers in Ukraine

U.K. aerospace giant BAE Systems will open a howitzer plant in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to a press release, following the meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with BAE Systems’ CEO Charles Woodburn to open a representative office of BAE Systems in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and BAE Systems CEO signed a Framework Agreement on Cooperation on the repair, spare parts and production of new L119 howitzers.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and BAE boss Charles Woodburn signed an agreement on cooperation in localizing BAE Systems’ arms production in Ukraine.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Roman Mashovets, Deputy Minister of Defense Volodymyr Havrylov and Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Serhiy Boyev.

Britain’s biggest arms maker will build and repair L119 towed 105mm light howitzers for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at new facilities in Ukraine.

The L119 Light Gun is a lightweight gun/howitzer capable of providing either direct fire support at armored vehicles or buildings or indirect fire supporting the combat arms at ranges over 10 km.

While primarily towed into position by a suitable vehicle, it can also be carried as a sling load underneath a helicopter for more rapid deployment or emplacement into difficult-to-access areas where a vehicle may not be able to travel.