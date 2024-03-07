BAE Systems awarded $181.8M modification to ACV contract

BAE Systems has been awarded an additional $181.8 million in a contract modification for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV), according to the Pentagon.

In an March. 6 contract announcement said that the amendment elevates the total contract value to $2.7 billion.

Under this modification, BAE Systems will exercise options for the procurement of 34 full-rate production ACV personnel variants. The contract encompasses associated production, fielding, support costs, and cyclic maintenance, ensuring operational readiness and sustained effectiveness.

As noted by the company, the ACV is a wheeled armored combat vehicle able to move as many as 13 Marine infantry warfighters from ships offshore to fight their way onto invasion beaches.

Equipped with advanced weaponry and sensors, the ACV is designed to engage and neutralize various threats, including enemy helicopters, light armored vehicles, infantry units, and unmanned aircraft. Its integrated reconnaissance capabilities, featuring active and passive night-vision, daylight cameras, radar, and infrared sensors, enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness in diverse combat scenarios.