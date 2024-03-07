Thursday, March 7, 2024
type here...

BAE Systems awarded $181.8M modification to ACV contract

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Hector Carrera

BAE Systems has been awarded an additional $181.8 million in a contract modification for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV), according to the Pentagon.

In an March. 6 contract announcement said that the amendment elevates the total contract value to $2.7 billion.

Under this modification, BAE Systems will exercise options for the procurement of 34 full-rate production ACV personnel variants. The contract encompasses associated production, fielding, support costs, and cyclic maintenance, ensuring operational readiness and sustained effectiveness.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, the ACV is a wheeled armored combat vehicle able to move as many as 13 Marine infantry warfighters from ships offshore to fight their way onto invasion beaches.

Equipped with advanced weaponry and sensors, the ACV is designed to engage and neutralize various threats, including enemy helicopters, light armored vehicles, infantry units, and unmanned aircraft. Its integrated reconnaissance capabilities, featuring active and passive night-vision, daylight cameras, radar, and infrared sensors, enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness in diverse combat scenarios.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.