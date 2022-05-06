Australia accelerates airlift of military assistance for Ukraine

The Australian Department of Defense announced on Thursday that the airlift of Australian military assistance for the Government of Ukraine is continuing.

According to a press release from the Department of Defense, the latest load of heavy supplies, including M777 howitzers and Australian-built Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles, are being transported by one of the world’s largest aircraft, the Ukrainian AN-124 Condor.

The AN-124 cargo aircraft of the Ukrainian-based cargo aviation company Antonov Airlines is routinely used by Australia and its partners to move oversize or large consignments of military supplies.

This latest airlift follows the Australian Government announcements on the gifting of 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles, including two ambulance variants, and six M777 howitzers with ammunition to aid the Government of Ukraine’s response to Russia’s unrelenting and illegal aggression.

The Australian-built Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle is designed to safely move soldiers to a battle area prior to dismounting for close combat. The vehicle is well suited to provide protection to the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and Ukrainian civilians against mines and improvised explosive devices, shrapnel from artillery and small arms fire.