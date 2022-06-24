Friday, June 24, 2022
type here...

At least 4 dead in military plane crash in Ryazan, Russia

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

At least 4 people have died after an Il-76 Candid military cargo plane crashed near an airport in Ryazan on Friday.

Russian media on Jun. 24, reported that the Russian Air Force Il-76 aircraft caught fire and had to make an emergency landing in a field near Russia’s western city of Ryazan.

During a flight from Belgorod to Orenburg, the plane landed at the Dyagilev airfield to refuel. After refueling, the plane took off at 3:05AM and caught fire on the engine about 1 minute later.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The military cargo plane had been carrying 9 peopel, at least four dieied and 5 injured after a plane crash-landed and burst into flames.

According to a source cited by the Russian state-run TASS news agency, the cause of the crash was an engine fire. The Russia’s defense ministry gave no details of crew deaths.

The Ilyushin Il-76 (NATO reporting name: Candid) is a multi-purpose, fixed-wing, four-engine turbofan strategic airlifter designed by the Soviet Union’s Ilyushin design bureau. It was first planned as a commercial freighter in 1967, as a replacement for the Antonov An-12.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine