Tuesday, July 13, 2021
2 dead after BTR-80 armored vehicle hits a bus in Russia

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo: Mash

Two people were killed and 4 people injured, including three children, after a BTR-80 wheeled infantry transporter and a passenger bus collided in southern Russia on Tuesday, local media report.

Russian media on Jul. 13, 2021, reported that a fatal collision in the Stavropol region in the south of Russia left at least two people dead and four more injured.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning near the village of Tambukan on the border with Kabardino-Balkaria.

The media report of the deadly crash was confirmed by the Russian National Guard. The department clarified that employees of the military automobile inspection and traffic police are working on the spot.

According to Russian Guard, the accident occurred while following a military convoy, which was accompanied by the military automobile inspection.

“According to preliminary information, the driver of the passenger “GAZelle ” [bus] made a collision with an armored personnel carrier moving as part of a military column, which led to the death of two passengers of the “GAZelle “, – reported the press service of the Russian Guard.

