Wreckage of Russian Su-34 bomber found in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
The remains of a Russian Su-34 Fullback strike aircraft have been found in a field in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

Pictures of the burned-out Russian combat aircraft began circulating on social media earlier today.

According to OSINT experts, it was the wreckage of a Russian Su-34 fighter bomber, with the serial number RF-95005 and bort number Red 22, that was shot down earlier in the conflict near the city of Kupiansk.

“Two photos of what looks like part of the vertical fin of Su-34 22 Red. There are at least two Fullbacks (Hellducks) carrying that Bort, but only RF-95005 is in overall dark grey,” Mike Yeo said on Twitter.

The Su-34 is a modern Russian combat aircraft used for tactical deployment against ground and naval targets on solo and group missions in the daytime and at night, under favorable and adverse weather conditions and in a hostile environment with counter fire and electronic warfare (EW) counter-measures deployed, as well as for aerial reconnaissance.

The Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, has reported that the Russian Armed Forces has lost at least 17 Su-34 strike aircraft since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.

