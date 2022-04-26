Wreckage from Russian Mi-28 helicopter found outside Kyiv

A piece of Russian Mi-28 “Night Hunter” attack helicopter wreckage was found off the airport in the town of Hostomel, just outside Kyiv.

The footage showed that the helicopter was completely disintegrated and broken into small pieces, except for some parts.

But one photo clearly shows a tail-wheel-type landing gear and tail boom of the Mi-28 helicopter.

Apparently, the Mi-28 was shot down during a large-scale tactical landing operation, when Russian troops landed at Hostomel Airport, sometimes referred to as Antonov Airport, on 24 February.

This is the second confirmed case of the loss of a Mi-28 helicopter by Russian troops during the war in Ukraine.

On April 1, a video appeared on social media with the moment a Russian Mi-28 Havoc helicopter took a direct hit by a MANPADS missile that blew off its tail causing it to crash to the ground. Reportedly, the event occurred in the Luhansk Oblast.

The Mil Mi-28 (NATO reporting name “Havoc”) is a Russian all-weather, day-night, military tandem, two-seat anti-armor attack helicopter. It is an attack helicopter that carries a single gun in an undernose barbette, plus external loads carried on pylons beneath stub wings.

The Mi-28 has a fully armoured cabin, including the windshield, which withstands impact by 7.62mm and 12.7mm bullets and 20mm shell fragments.