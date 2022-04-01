Friday, April 1, 2022
Ukraine Army shoots down Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down a Russian Mi-28 (NATO reporting name “Havoc”) attack helicopter using the Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPAD).

It is the first visual combat loss of a Mi-28 type helicopter during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Unfortunately, the exact place and date of the helicopter crash are not known, but a number of sources note that the helicopter was shot down near Kirovsk in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

The Mil Mi-28 (NATO reporting name “Havoc”) is a Russian all-weather, day-night, military tandem, two-seat anti-armor attack helicopter. It is an attack helicopter that carries a single gun in an undernose barbette, plus external loads carried on pylons beneath stub wings.

The Mi-28 has a fully armoured cabin, including the windshield, which withstands impact by 7.62mm and 12.7mm bullets and 20mm shell fragments.

The pilot uses a helmet-mounted target designator, which allocates the target to the navigator’s surveillance and fire control system. The navigator / weapons officer is then able to deploy guided weapons or guns against the target. The targeting system follows the direction of the pilot’s eyes.

