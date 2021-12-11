USS Iwo Jima prepares for homeport shift to Norfolk

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) departed from Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Dec. 10, commencing the ship’s homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia.

Iwo Jima’s reassignment to Naval Station Norfolk is part of a series of planned homeport shifts to consolidate amphibious ships in Hampton Roads while increasing the number of guided-missile destroyers in Mayport.

Iwo Jima is the seventh ship of the Wasp-class multipurpose amphibious assault ships. The ship main mission is to embark, deploy, land and support a Marine landing force.

The ship was specifically designed to accommodate air cushion, landing craft (LCAC) for fast troop movement over the beach and AV-8B Harrier or F-35B aircraft to provide close-in air support for the assault force. Iwo Jima can also carry up to 26 Navy/USMC helicopters for troop movement, air support, and search-and-rescue movements.