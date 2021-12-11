Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...

USS Iwo Jima prepares for homeport shift to Norfolk

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Austin G. Collins

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) departed from Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Dec. 10, commencing the ship’s homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia.

According to a recent Navy news release, USS Iwo Jima departed Naval Station Mayport, Florida, to execute a homeport shift from Mayport to Naval Station Norfolk.

Iwo Jima’s reassignment to Naval Station Norfolk is part of a series of planned homeport shifts to consolidate amphibious ships in Hampton Roads while increasing the number of guided-missile destroyers in Mayport.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Iwo Jima is the seventh ship of the Wasp-class multipurpose amphibious assault ships. The ship main mission is to embark, deploy, land and support a Marine landing force.

The ship was specifically designed to accommodate air cushion, landing craft (LCAC) for fast troop movement over the beach and AV-8B Harrier or F-35B aircraft to provide close-in air support for the assault force. Iwo Jima can also carry up to 26 Navy/USMC helicopters for troop movement, air support, and search-and-rescue movements.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine