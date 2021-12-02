USAF 100th Air Refueling Wing receives improved version of KC-135 Stratotanker

The U.S. Air Force announced that 100th Air Refueling Wing received a new model of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft equipped with advanced autopilot and glass display instrument features.

According to a recent service news release, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing received a Block 45 variant of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 24, 2021.

The 100th ARW is the last active-duty unit in the U.S. Air Force to receive the model, which is known as the Block 45 variant.

“With RAF Mildenhall now having one Block 45 aircraft, all active duty squadrons in the U.S. Air Force have some Block 40 and 45 variant of the KC-135,” said Capt. Nicholas Boonstra, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot.

The aircraft’s arrival brings additional capabilities to the 100th ARW that contribute to the wing’s rapid delivery of fuel throughout Europe and Africa.

“The autopilot is more advanced and the Block 45 variant replaces the old engine instruments with a giant glass display,” said Boonstra. “With more capabilities, we are expected to achieve higher mission readiness.”