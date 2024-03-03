Sunday, March 3, 2024
US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle saves life of Ukrainian soldiers

By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian military has released footage showcasing the resilience of a Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) as it withstood direct hits from Russian anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs).

The U.S.-supplied M2A2-ODS-SA Bradley fighting vehicle reportedly endured two ATGM strikes along the Avdiivka direction, yet emerged unscathed, with all crew members unharmed.

One of the impacts targeted the explosive reactive armor (ERA) bricks lining the vehicle’s hull, known as Bradley Reactive Armor Tiles (BRAT), absorbing the full force of the attack. The second strike grazed the turret’s armor, also failing to penetrate the vehicle’s defenses.

The ERA system detonates outward upon contact with incoming projectiles, mitigating the effectiveness of anti-tank weapons by disrupting their impact on the underlying hull. Designed primarily to counter high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) and armor-piercing rounds, the ERA system demonstrated its effectiveness in shielding the Bradley IFV from significant damage.

Archive photo

In 2023, the United States pledged to provide Ukraine with 113 Bradley IFVs, including 109 M2A2-ODS-SA variants and four Battlefield Surveillance Targeting and Engagement Systems (BFIST) versions.

