US Navy’s stealthy boats operate in Middle Eastern waters

In a recent deployment to the Gulf of Oman, U.S. Naval Special Operators showcased their proficiency in maritime operations using the stealthy Combatant Craft Assault (CCA) aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3).

The strategic deployment aims to contribute to maritime security and stability in the Middle East region, given the vessel’s presence in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

The Combatant Craft Assault (CCA) serves as a vital asset operated by Naval Special Warfare Group 4 Special Boat Teams. With its primary role in medium-range maritime interdiction operations (MIO) within medium-to-high threat environments, the CCA plays a crucial role in enhancing naval capabilities in diverse scenarios.

Functioning as a fast boat, the CCA excels in medium-range maritime interdiction operations and is well-suited for insertion/extraction of special operations forces (SOF) and coastal patrol operations. Operating in a niche between the established NSW RHIB and the newer Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), the CCA boasts agility and transportability, making it a versatile asset for naval operations.

Distinguishing itself from the CCM, the CCA holds the unique capability of being airdropped onto water under parachute from a C-17, a feature that enhances its versatility in deployment scenarios. Moreover, the CCA can be seamlessly loaded and unloaded from naval vessels using cranes, offering operational flexibility not shared by its CCM counterpart.

The Combatant Craft Assault achieved its initial operational capability (IOC) in late 2015.