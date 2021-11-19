US Navy’s new amphibious landing craft completes builder’s trials

The Naval Sea Systems Command news release states that the U.S. Navy’s new Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) completed builder’s trials.

According to a recent Naval Sea Systems Command news release, the next-generation landing craft, Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 103 completed builder’s trials last week.

“Builder’s Trials is the Navy’s first opportunity to assess the operational readiness of the craft,” the release said.

LCACs are built with similar configurations, dimensions, and clearances to legacy LCAC, ensuring the compatibility of this next-generation air cushion vehicle with existing well deck equipped amphibious ships, as well as the Expeditionary Transfer Dock.

The SSC program is now in serial production with LCACs 104-115 making progress on the production lines at Textron Systems in Slidell, Louisiana.

SSC training craft, LCACs 100 and 101 are in the initial operator training pipeline and are in post-delivery test and trials at Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division.