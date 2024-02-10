US Navy receives new GARC drone boats

The U.S. Navy took delivery of a batch of Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts (GARCs), with the first four vessels being delivered to Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 3 (USVRON 3).

Manufactured by the Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, these 16-foot (4.8m) drone boats are poised to revolutionize naval operational capabilities, promising seamless integration across surface, expeditionary, and joint maritime forces.

The unmanned GARC boasts a full load displacement of 3,600 lbs, a top speed exceeding 35 knots, and a formidable range of over 400 nautical miles at 30 knots (or over 700 nm at 6 knots). Designed to withstand sea state four conditions, these vessels exhibit remarkable versatility and endurance.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, Ukraine has successfully deployed drone boats to address its maritime resource constraints in combating the substantially larger and more powerful Russian fleet. This underscores the efficacy of investing in unmanned maritime systems, reaffirming their strategic relevance in modern naval operations.