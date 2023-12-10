US Navy destroyer intercepts 22 Houthi aerial threats in Red Sea

The USS Carney (DDG 64), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, has successfully intercepted 22 Houthi aerial threats—comprising cruise missiles and drones—within the Red Sea region.

These interventions were prompted by separate attacks on commercial vessels orchestrated by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels situated in Yemen.

In a tweet, the US Navy stated, “The real fight continues. BZ to both teams for playing a good game. 🤝” symbolizing recognition for the efforts amid these challenges.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A US defense official also disclosed that the USS Carney engaged and neutralized three Houthi drones that were advancing toward the vessel’s position in the southern Red Sea on Sunday. Furthermore, the destroyer responded promptly to a distress call from a civilian commercial vessel that came under fire from a ballistic missile.

The real fight continues. BZ to both teams for playing a good game. 🤝 Until next year. Hooyah USS Carney (DDG 64)!💥💥💥#GoNavy! #AlwaysForward#ArmyNavyGame2023 pic.twitter.com/zNrLqtN8TJ — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 9, 2023

The assault commenced at approximately 9:15 a.m. local time (0615 GMT) in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, a territory controlled by Houthi forces, according to Central Command.

The USS Carney detected a ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen toward the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier, Unity Explorer, which resulted in a near impact. Subsequently, the USS Carney intercepted a drone, although it remains uncertain whether the destroyer was the intended target, as per Central Command.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the Unity Explorer sustained a missile strike. While responding to the distress call, the USS Carney intercepted another incoming drone. Central Command confirmed minor damage to the Unity Explorer caused by the missile.

Two additional commercial ships, the Panamanian-flagged bulk carriers Number 9 and Sophie II, also fell victim to missile strikes. Number 9 reported some damage but no casualties, while Sophie II reported no significant damage, Central Command verified.

While en route to aid the Sophie II at around 4:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT), the USS Carney intercepted another drone approaching its vicinity. Fortunately, these drone incidents resulted in no damage.

Despite these hostilities, the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, has thwarted multiple rocket attacks launched by the Houthis towards Israel during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The vessel has remained undamaged in all incidents, with no reported injuries among its crew. Initially described by the Defense Department as an attack solely on the Carney, more details were later provided.