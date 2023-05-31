Wednesday, May 31, 2023
US military says Chinese J-17 intercepts RC-135 in ‘unsafe’ maneuver

By Dylan Malyasov
271

The United States Indo-Pacific Command has accused a Chinese fighter jet of engaging in an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” while intercepting a U.S. military reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea.

“A People’s Republic of China J-16 fighter pilot performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver during the intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, May 26, 2023,” the military said in a release.

According to a press release, the Chinese pilot flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the U.S. aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence.

The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace in accordance with international law.

“The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force will continue to fly in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law,” said in a statement.

China claims the entire South China Sea as its sovereign territory despite overlapping maritime claims with several regional countries.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

