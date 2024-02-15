Thursday, February 15, 2024
US intercepts Iranian weapons shipment bound for Houthis

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
A recent interception by the U.S. Coast Guard has thwarted an attempt to deliver advanced conventional weapons and lethal aid from Iran to Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen.

The interception, which occurred in the Arabian Sea on Jan. 28, highlights ongoing efforts to disrupt illicit arms transfers in the region.

The operation, carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Clarence Sutphin Jr (WPC 1147), assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, uncovered a significant cache of weaponry on board a vessel in the Arabian Sea. Among the seized items were medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives, unmanned underwater/surface vehicle (UUV/USV) components, military-grade communication and network equipment, and anti-tank guided missile launcher assemblies.

The transfer of such weaponry violates U.N. Security Council Resolution 2216, which prohibits the supply, sale, or transfer of arms to Houthi forces in Yemen. This interception underscores Iran’s ongoing support for the Houthis, a direct challenge to international law and maritime security in the region.

courtesy photo

“This is yet another example of Iran’s malign activity in the region, ” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Their continued supply of advanced conventional weapons to the Houthis is in direct violation of international law and continues to undermine the safety of international shipping and the free flow of commerce.”

