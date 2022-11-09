US Army takes delivery of first batch of S-MET robotic mules

General Dynamics Land Systems announced that it has delivered to the U.S. Army an initial tranche of 16 Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) vehicles, or robotic mules, making them the first ground robots of their kind in Army history.

Based upon GD’s Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT), the S-MET is an eight-wheeled, enabling robotic technology for the dismounted Soldier. It lightens the load as an equipment-carrying “robotic mule” but also has built-in flexibility for wide variety of combat, combat support and combat service support functions and payloads.

Featuring a hybrid-electric powertrain, it provides expeditionary power generation and is operated by a single-hand remote control.

“We are proud to deliver this breakthrough unmanned ground vehicle capability,” said Gordon Stein, vice president and general manager of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems. “Through our partnership with the Army, General Dynamics Land Systems has remained at the leading edge of robotic combat vehicles that are designed to relieve Soldiers of dull, dirty and dangerous missions now and into the future.”

GD won the Army’s competition for the S-MET program in 2020.