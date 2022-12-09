US Army receives ‘fake’ Russian military vehicles

The U.S. Army announced that its unit has received Humvee and Striker modified to resemble Russian-made military vehicles.

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, better known as Blackhorse Regiment, has received surrogates of the Russian BTR-87 armored personnel carriers and Tigr armored utility vehicles.

“These vehicles allow the Regiment to replicate the capabilities of near-peer armored personnel carriers, highly mobile recon vehicles and self-propelled artillery,” the Regiment said on Twitter.

Russian-looking Humvees were equipped with visual modification kits to resemble Tigr armored utility vehicleіs and Strykers, in turn, modified to look like an upgraded new variant of the BTR-87 is fitted with the 32V01 remote-controlled weapon station.

The kits serve as a cost-effective alternative to actual combat vehicles.

High-fidelity surrogates are necessary to provide training in cognitive skills to Soldiers. New advancements in technology require these surrogates to be signature accurate to assist in training.