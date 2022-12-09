Friday, December 9, 2022
type here...

US Army receives ‘fake’ Russian military vehicles

NewsArmyPhoto
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The U.S. Army announced that its unit has received Humvee and Striker modified to resemble Russian-made military vehicles.

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, better known as Blackhorse Regiment, has received surrogates of the Russian BTR-87 armored personnel carriers and Tigr armored utility vehicles.

“These vehicles allow the Regiment to replicate the capabilities of near-peer armored personnel carriers, highly mobile recon vehicles and self-propelled artillery,” the Regiment said on Twitter.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian-looking Humvees were equipped with visual modification kits to resemble Tigr armored utility vehicleіs and Strykers, in turn, modified to look like an upgraded new variant of the BTR-87 is fitted with the 32V01 remote-controlled weapon station.

The kits serve as a cost-effective alternative to actual combat vehicles.

High-fidelity surrogates are necessary to provide training in cognitive skills to Soldiers. New advancements in technology require these surrogates to be signature accurate to assist in training.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine