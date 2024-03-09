Saturday, March 9, 2024
US Army Green Berets field FPV drones

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by David Cordova

The United States Army Special Forces, commonly known as the “Green Berets,” demonstrated the use of First-Person View (FPV) drones during a live drill with Greek special operations forces.

The exercise took place near Nea Peramos, Greece on March 1, 2024, as part of Exercise Trojan Footprint, aimed at enhancing NATO relationships, fostering interoperability, and boosting readiness across the Euro-Atlantic Alliance.

FPV drones have become increasingly popular for reconnaissance missions, and the Green Berets from the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) utilized them for this purpose during the training session. These drones offer operators a first-person perspective of their surroundings through specialized goggles, enabling them to gather crucial intelligence in real time.

The use of FPV drones has gained traction, particularly after demonstrating effectiveness in the Ukraine-Russia war. These drones have evolved with technological advancements, including the integration of weaponry, allowing them to function as suicide-style units capable of precisely engaging enemy targets at high speeds.

The incorporation of FPV drones into training exercises of the U.S. Army underscores the adaptability and innovation of military forces in leveraging emerging technologies to enhance operational capabilities.

